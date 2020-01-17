Skip to Main Content
She's already an Olympic and world champion, but Marielle Thompson isn't done yet
Sports·Video

"As long as my body is still happy and I'm still loving it, I'm going to keep it going." The Canadian ski cross racer has a lot still left to prove.
"As long as my body is still happy and I'm still loving it, I'm going to keep it going." The Canadian ski cross racer has a lot still left to prove. 3:03
