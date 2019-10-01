Skip to Main Content
Sharks' Evander Kane ejected for abuse of an official
Sports·Video

Sharks' Evander Kane ejected for abuse of an official

The San Jose forward's stick made contact with lineman Kiel Murchison while slashing Vegas's Deryk Engelland. Murchison later grabbed Kane's jersey as they both fell to the ice. Kane was subsequently suspended three games for abuse of an official.
The San Jose forward's stick made contact with lineman Kiel Murchison while slashing Vegas's Deryk Engelland. Murchison later grabbed Kane's jersey as they both fell to the ice. Kane was subsequently suspended three games for abuse of an official. 0:45
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports