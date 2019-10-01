Sharks' Evander Kane ejected for abuse of an official
The San Jose forward's stick made contact with lineman Kiel Murchison while slashing Vegas's Deryk Engelland. Murchison later grabbed Kane's jersey as they both fell to the ice. Kane was subsequently suspended three games for abuse of an official.
