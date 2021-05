Sports · Video

Shapovalov rolls into the 2nd round in Rome

13th seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Poland's Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open in Rome.

