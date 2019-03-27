Skip to Main Content
Shapovalov pushes past Tsitsipas into quarters at Miami Open
Video

Denis Shapovalov took a nail-biting decision in three sets over Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to move on at the Miami Open.
