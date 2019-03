Video

Shapovalov joins Raonic, Auger-Aliassime in round of 32 at Indian Wells

Denis Shapovalov beat American Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-4 to join fellow Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 4th round of the Indian Wells Masters in California.

Social Sharing

Denis Shapovalov beat American Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-4 to join fellow Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 4th round of the Indian Wells Masters in California. 0:40

Popular Now Find more popular stories