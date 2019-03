Video

Sens score 4 in 3rd but can't complete comeback against Canucks

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson each turned in 3-point performances as Vancouver ran away with a 7-4 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Social Sharing

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson each turned in 3-point performances as Vancouver ran away with a 7-4 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night. 0:32

Popular Now Find more popular stories