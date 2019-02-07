Skip to Main Content
Seb Toutant wins first Olympic big air competition | Pyeongchang Lookback
Video

Seb Toutant wins first Olympic big air competition | Pyeongchang Lookback

The Canadian soared to new heights and the win puts his name in the record books as Canada's 500th Olympic medal.
The Canadian soared to new heights and the win puts his name in the record books as Canada's 500th Olympic medal. 0:43

