Santa Anita race track suffers 3rd horse fatality in as many days
Last year, 37 horses died at the Stronach Group-owned track
A third horse died in three days at Santa Anita Park in Southern California when it collided with another horse during training hours on Sunday.
Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Eric Kuljac, was euthanized because of his undisclosed injuries. The other horse apparently wasn't injured.
The Stronach Group — the Canadian company that owns the track — has had five horse deaths at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.
Last year, 37 horses died at the Southern California racetrack.
Tikkun Olam had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $40,743. His death was the first on the main dirt surface.
On Friday, Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, broke his ankle after running in a race. On Saturday, Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered the same ankle injury in the stretch. Both were running in turf races.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.