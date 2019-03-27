Skip to Main Content
Sam Steel reinforces Ducks win over Vancouver Canucks
Video

Sam Steel reinforces Ducks win over Vancouver Canucks

Sam Steel picked up his first career NHL hat-trick on a penalty shot to help lead Anaheim to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Sam Steel picked up his first career NHL hat-trick on a penalty shot to help lead Anaheim to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks. 0:29

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us