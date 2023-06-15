Content
Kirsty Duncan, former Minister of Sport, renews call for safe sport inquiry

Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan has again called for an inquiry into Canada's safe sport crisis. Duncan spoke before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, outlining seven steps she believes would help national sports organizations keep their athletes safe.

The Canadian Press ·
Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan has renewed her call for an inquiry into safe sport in Canada, outlining a seven-point plan designed to help national sports organizations keep their athletes safe to the standing committee on Canadian Heritage on Thursday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

She served as Minister of Science and Sport from 2015 to 2019.

The hearings began last year after media reports that Hockey Canada had paid out a substantial legal settlement after eight members of its 2018 men's world junior team had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Hockey Canada and other national sports organizations, including Gymnastics Canada, Boxing Canada, and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton have had significant turnover in their leadership due to toxic and abusive cultures.

Duncan announced on Jan. 26 that should would be taking a medical leave, but remain as member of Parliament for Etobicoke North. She called for an inquiry into Canada's safe sport crisis the next day.

WATCH | Van Koeverden discusses latest on safe sport recommendations:

Parliamentary Secretary Adam Van Koeverden talks about the need for change in the Canadian national sport system

1 month ago
Duration 6:33
Van Koeverden talks with our Scott Russell on the new safe sport recommendations and what Canada can expect for the future of athletics.
