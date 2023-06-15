Kirsty Duncan, former Minister of Sport, renews call for safe sport inquiry

Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan has again called for an inquiry into Canada's safe sport crisis.

Duncan spoke before the standing committee on Canadian Heritage, outlining seven steps she believes would help national sports organizations keep their athletes safe.

She served as Minister of Science and Sport from 2015 to 2019.

Sport Canada is overseen by the federal Heritage Ministry.

The hearings began last year after media reports that Hockey Canada had paid out a substantial legal settlement after eight members of its 2018 men's world junior team had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Hockey Canada and other national sports organizations, including Gymnastics Canada, Boxing Canada, and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton have had significant turnover in their leadership due to toxic and abusive cultures.

Duncan announced on Jan. 26 that should would be taking a medical leave, but remain as member of Parliament for Etobicoke North. She called for an inquiry into Canada's safe sport crisis the next day.

WATCH | Van Koeverden discusses latest on safe sport recommendations: