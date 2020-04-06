Skip to Main Content
Actor Ryan Reynolds sweetens Hayley Wickenheiser's ask for medical supplies
Hayley Wickenheiser's call for medical supplies for front-line health care workers got an assist from Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

Vancouver-born star even offers to 'raise your children'

The Canadian Press ·
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds joined Hayley Wickenheiser's plea for medical equipment for front-line workers in the battle against the coronavirus. (Associated Press)

Wickenheiser is in medical school after retiring from a decorated hockey career that includes four Olympic gold medals.

The 42-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., pled for masks, gloves and chemotherapy gowns on her Twitter account Monday.

"After desperate pleas from my front line friends in Toronto, I have decided to put an ask out," Wickenheiser wrote in her post. "These items are not for my use at all. I'm not seeking cash."

Wickenheiser offered to pick up the items herself in Toronto with "proper distancing."

"I don't have much to offer in return, maybe a signed jersey, a smile and guaranteed good Karma," she wrote.

Reynolds picked up the thread declaring "people who help Hayley" gather personal protective equipment "will get something awesome from me."

The Vancouver-born actor who starred in "Deadpool," "Green Lantern" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" offered personalized videos and movie memorabilia.

He even takes it one step further: "I'll even raise your children as if they were my own - which trust me, you do NOT want."

