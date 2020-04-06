Actor Ryan Reynolds sweetens Hayley Wickenheiser's ask for medical supplies
Vancouver-born star even offers to 'raise your children'
Hayley Wickenheiser's call for medical supplies for front-line health care workers got an assist from Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.
Wickenheiser is in medical school after retiring from a decorated hockey career that includes four Olympic gold medals.
The 42-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., pled for masks, gloves and chemotherapy gowns on her Twitter account Monday.
"After desperate pleas from my front line friends in Toronto, I have decided to put an ask out," Wickenheiser wrote in her post. "These items are not for my use at all. I'm not seeking cash."
Wickenheiser offered to pick up the items herself in Toronto with "proper distancing."
"I don't have much to offer in return, maybe a signed jersey, a smile and guaranteed good Karma," she wrote.
Reynolds picked up the thread declaring "people who help Hayley" gather personal protective equipment "will get something awesome from me."
The Vancouver-born actor who starred in "Deadpool," "Green Lantern" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" offered personalized videos and movie memorabilia.
He even takes it one step further: "I'll even raise your children as if they were my own - which trust me, you do NOT want."
Read <a href="https://twitter.com/wick_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wick_22</a>’s message below. But first... People who help Hayley get this critical PPE gear will get something awesome from me. I’ll send you personalized videos. I’ll sign whatever you want. I’ll send Deadpool Bobbleheads and/or movie memorabilia. <a href="https://t.co/RxwPWFt8CW">https://t.co/RxwPWFt8CW</a>—@VancityReynolds
