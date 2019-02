Video

Russian slider hits wall causing sparks, ends with bloodied nose

Skeleton athlete Elena Nikitina had an eventful second run in a World Cup event on Friday, sliding her helmet along the ice and hitting a wall causing sparks to fly, before taking her helmet off to reveal a bloody nose.

1:02

