Skip to Main Content
Russian President Putin trips on red carpet during charity hockey game
Sports·Video

Russian President Putin trips on red carpet during charity hockey game

Russian President Vladimir Putin was mostly unchecked while scoring eight goals in his annual exhibition game. The only thing that didn't go well for Putin was his lap of honour.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was mostly unchecked while scoring eight goals in his annual exhibition game. The only thing that didn't go well for Putin was his lap of honour. 1:31