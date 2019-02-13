Skip to Main Content
Russell Martin: 'There's some unfinished business'
Russell Martin: 'There's some unfinished business'

Former Toronto Blue Jay Russell Martin discusses being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team where he started his career.
Former Toronto Blue Jay Russell Martin discusses being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team where he started his career.

