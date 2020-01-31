Skip to Main Content
Canadian women rout Brazil in opening match at Sydney 7s
Five different women scored tries as Canada crushed Brazil to open the rugby sevens series stop in Sydney on Friday.

Canada's Karen Paquin, seen above in a 2019 match, scored one try as the Canadians defeated Brazil 33-10 to open the World Sevens Series stop in Sydney on Friday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Elissa Alarie, Sara Kaljuvee, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin and Kayla Moleschi all scored in the Canadians' 33-10 rout in the first group-play match.

Brazil, ranked 11th, was close with the third-ranked Canada until the end of the first half, when a pair of late-half tries from Greenshields and Paquin put the game mostly out of reach.

Captain Ghislaine Landry did not appear in the match for Canada.

The Canadians won silver last weekend in Hamilton, falling 24-7 to host New Zealand in the Cup final.

WATCH | Canada crushes Brazil:

Watch Canada take on Brazil at the HSBC World Women's Rugby Sevens Series from Sydney, Australia. 21:36

Their next game comes against Fiji on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET, before group play wraps up with a showdown against the Americans on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the men begin play against Ireland at 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday. They managed fifth place in the Hamilton tournament after winning a pair of group-play matches but failing to reach the medal bracket.

Team Canada full pool schedule

Women

  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada 33, Brazil 10
  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada vs. Fiji, 11:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. U.S. (5:07 p.m. ET)

Men

  • Friday, Jan. 31: Canada vs. Ireland (9:25 p.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. Spain (3:05 a.m. ET)
  • Saturday, Feb. 1: Canada vs. England (8:57 p.m. ET) 
