Canada victorious in Challenge Trophy quarters at men's Singapore Sevens
Canada beat Japan 33-14 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Singapore on Saturday.
Canada will play in the Challenge Trophy semis at 2:44 a.m. ET on Sunday against France. CBC Sports' live coverage of the tournament continues through to the Cup final.
Connor Braid, Phil Berna, Justin Douglas, Jake Thiel, and Nathan Hirayama had tries for Canada in the win.
The contest was tied 14-14 at halftime.
Canada dropped its opener 50-12 against Fiji and were shut out by South Africa, 36-0. They wrapped up pool play with a 33-10 victory over Scotland.
