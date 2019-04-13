Canada falls to Fiji in men's Singapore Sevens opener
Canada dropped its opener 50-12 against Fiji in pool play at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Singapore on Saturday.
Canadian squad has 2 games remaining in pool play
Canada dropped its opener 50-12 against Fiji in pool play at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Singapore on Saturday.
Fiji entered the tournament as defending champions.
Canada continues pool play against South Africa at 3:40 a.m. ET and wrap up against Scotland at 7:06 a.m. ET.
CBC will have live action through to the Cup final on Sunday.
Full time: <a href="https://twitter.com/fijirugby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fijirugby</a> get heir title defence off to a good start with 50 -12 win over Canada <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Singapore7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Singapore7s</a> <a href="https://t.co/x390EznoGm">pic.twitter.com/x390EznoGm</a>—@WorldRugby7s
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.