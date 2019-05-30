Paris 7s promises a thrilling finish to the season

Hold on to your hats – it's going to be a grandstand finish.

The equation is simple. Picking a winner is not. The World Sevens Series Championship is on the line in Paris and it's a two-horse race.

It is the rugby establishment versus the new kids on the block.

Fiji has been this way before. It knows how to get the job done. The Olympic champion has timed its run to perfection. The Fijians' emphatic victory in London has vaulted them to the top of the standings for the first time this season.

Fiji has saved its best for last. It has overcome a mid-season wobble to rise above the rest. It has won two of the last three tournaments and only an uncharacteristic meltdown in Singapore prevented a hat-trick of gold medals.

Fiji is chasing its first world title since 2016. It is a team containing veteran experience but this is also an evolving presence. No less than three of its young stars are in the running for Rookie of the Year, a clear indication Fiji is ready to win now, and be a force to be reckoned with at the 2020 Olympic Games.

WATCH | Fiji vs. Australia in London 7s final:

Watch Canada battle the United States in the cup quarter-finals at the World Rugby Sevens Series in London, England. 22:13

The Americans are primed to buck the trend. The USA has elevated its performance to an unprecedented level this season. A fully professional set up is beginning to pay dividends for a team that has never before cracked the top three.

Consistency is the key. The Eagles have registered an impressive seven podium finishes this season. Not even Fiji can match those stats. The U.S. has reached at least the semifinals at every stop on the circuit and successfully defended its home title in Las Vegas.

Success has largely been achieved without its best player. Perry Baker has missed the majority of the campaign recovering from a fractured jaw, only making his comeback in London following a four month lay off. His return merely strengthens the Americans' roster ahead of the season finale.

Baker's absence has thrown the spotlight elsewhere. Carlin Isles is as fast as anyone on the circuit. It is no surprise he tops the try scoring list with 47 touchdowns this season, while Eagles' captain Madison Hughes has driven the team forward with an impressive tally of 263 points.

Possible clash of the titans

It may all come down to a one epic head to head. Fiji and the U.S. are set to clash in the semifinals – a mouthwatering prospect with the onus on the Americans. Fiji leads the series by a slim margin of two points, so a victory over its closest rivals would clinch the crown.

America's success could rub off on Canada. The U.S., along with Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa, has already locked up an Olympic berth as a result of a top-four finish. The Canadians are aiming to cash in and join the elite in Japan.

Canada's prime objective is a ticket to Tokyo. Its potential pathway is made significantly easier without having to face the Americans in the upcoming qualifying tournament in the Cayman Islands.

WATCH | Canada vs. U.S. in London Cup quarter-finals:

Watch Australia battle Fiji in the cup final at the World Rugby Sevens Series in London, England. 43:45

With core status assured, the Canadians' performance in Paris is largely academic. However, a morale boosting finish to a turbulent season would certainly enhance confidence in a tired squad.

For the second week running, Canada will face the Eagles. The U.S. ran out comfortable quarter-final winners in London and will be favourites to win again – this time in round-robin play. If the Canadians can keep it close, an upset is not beyond the bounds of possibility.

The only other outstanding issue in France is that of relegation. Olympic host Japan is sitting in the ejector seat after a woeful season. There is one final chance of escape, since Kenya and Wales — who are grouped together — are catchable. Ireland will replace one of them next season.

So go ahead, pick a champion. Fiji has the experience; the U.S. has the consistency. The Americans must hold their nerve for one more tournament to halt the Fijian charge. It promises to be pandemonium in Paris.