Canada advances to Challenge Trophy semis at Paris 7s

Canada notched their first win at the final World Series Rugby Sevens tournament of the season in Paris on Sunday.

The Canadians — who went 0-3 in pool play on Saturday — took a 31-12 win over Wales in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.

That victory sets up a date with England in the Trophy semifinals on Sunday at 8:17 a.m. ET.

On the winner's side of the tournament bracket, Fiji and The U.S. will play in the Cup semifinals, and the result may well decide who is the season-long champion.

Fiji came into Paris with a slim, two-point lead over the Americans. That semifinal match will be played 9:23 a.m. ET.

The other semifinal pits South Africa against New Zealand (9:45 a.m. ET).