Canadian men drop 1st match at Paris 7s

Canada didn't get the start they were hoping for at the final World Series Rugby Sevens tournament of the season in Paris, dropping a 21-19 decision to Samoa on Saturday.

Andrew Coe scored a pair of tries while Mike Fuailefau had the other for Canada.

The Canadians' next match come at 8:26 a.m. ET against Spain, followed by a match against the powerhouse U.S. at 12:14 p.m. ET.