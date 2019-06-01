Canadian men drop 1st match at Paris 7s
Canada didn't get the start they were hoping for at the final World Series Rugby Sevens tournament of the season in Paris, dropping a 21-19 decision to Samoa on Saturday.
Samoa posts 21-19 victory in tourney opener
Andrew Coe scored a pair of tries while Mike Fuailefau had the other for Canada.
The Canadians' next match come at 8:26 a.m. ET against Spain, followed by a match against the powerhouse U.S. at 12:14 p.m. ET.
