Canada falls to U.S. in Cup quarter-finals at London 7s

Canada will play in the consolation bracket at the men's World Rugby Sevens event in London following their 29-14 loss to the U.S. in the Cup quarter-finals.

Perry Baker and Matai Leuta scored tries for the Americans as they took a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Baker added another for a 24-0 lead before Canada got on the board with back-to-back tries from Nathan Hirayama and Admir Cejvanovic.

Canada's on the board🏉<br>🇺🇸24-7 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/London7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#London7s</a> <a href="https://t.co/oyfClExtXv">https://t.co/oyfClExtXv</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cVdcNDJKZ">pic.twitter.com/7cVdcNDJKZ</a> —@CBCOlympics

Speedster Kevon Williams put the exclamation mark on the American win with a try on the final play of the game.

Canada will now face Ireland in the fifth-place playoff semifinals, while the U.S. moves on to face Fiji in the Cup semis.

Australia will face France in the other Cup semifinal.