Canadian men win opening match at London 7s
Canada is off to a winning start at the men's World Rugby Sevens event in London.
Canada scores 14-12 victory over Argentina
The team scored a 14-12 victory over Argentina on Saturday in both teams' first match of the tournament.
The road will only get tougher for Canada as they next face powerhouse South Africa (9:26 a.m. ET), followed by a clash with Japan (12:10 p.m. ET).
WATCH | Canada scores win over Argentina:
