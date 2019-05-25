Canadian men win opening match at London 7s

Canada is off to a winning start at the men's World Rugby Sevens event in London.

The team scored a 14-12 victory over Argentina on Saturday in both teams' first match of the tournament.

The road will only get tougher for Canada as they next face powerhouse South Africa (9:26 a.m. ET), followed by a clash with Japan (12:10 p.m. ET).

WATCH | Canada scores win over Argentina: