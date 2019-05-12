Skip to Main Content
Canadian women miss chance to clinch Olympic berth in rugby 7s
Canada dropped a 12-7 quarter-final decision to the United States in women's rugby sevens on Sunday, failing to secure a berth for next year's Summer Games in Tokyo. The team will try to qualify at the final stop of the World Rugby Sevens Series next month in France.

Door to 2020 Summer Games remains open at June 15-16 tourney in France

Charity Williams scored Canada's lone try in a 12-7 quarter-final loss to the United States in women's World Rugby Sevens play on Sunday in Langford, B.C. The Canadians could still secure a 2020 Olympic berth next month in France. (Rick Rycroft/Associated Press/File)

Canada must wait another month to learn its Olympic fate in women's rugby sevens.

The Canadians on Sunday failed to secure a berth for next year's Summer Games in Tokyo when it dropped a 12-7 quarter-final decision to the United States that was followed by France's 26-12 victory over England in Langford, B.C.

Canada could gain entry June 15-16 in the final leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series at Biarritz, France.

American Alev Kelter opened the scoring in Sunday's contest in the first half before Charity Williams responded with 2:07 left in the half.

Kelter added her second try of the game with a minute left in the game, while the U.S. defence snuffed out a Williams scoring chance in the final seconds.

Canada, now in the fifth-place bracket, will play Spain at 3:24 p.m. ET.

The Canadians won bronze at the inaugural Olympics sevens tournament in Rio in 2016. 

