Canadian women miss chance to clinch Olympic berth in rugby 7s

Canada must wait another month to learn its Olympic fate in women's rugby sevens.

The Canadians on Sunday failed to secure a berth for next year's Summer Games in Tokyo when it dropped a 12-7 quarter-final decision to the United States that was followed by France's 26-12 victory over England in Langford, B.C.

Canada could gain entry June 15-16 in the final leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series at Biarritz, France.

American Alev Kelter opened the scoring in Sunday's contest in the first half before Charity Williams responded with 2:07 left in the half.

Charity Williams turns on the JETS <br><br>🇨🇦 7 - 7 🇺🇸<br><br>Under two minutes to go. Watch: <a href="https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R">https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R</a> <a href="https://t.co/b0mSFY00M6">pic.twitter.com/b0mSFY00M6</a> —@CBCOlympics

Kelter added her second try of the game with a minute left in the game, while the U.S. defence snuffed out a Williams scoring chance in the final seconds.

Alev Kelter for the United States with the HUGE response in the final minute.<br><br>🇺🇸 12 - 7 🇨🇦<br><br>Canada's loss means they will next play in the 5th-place semifinal at 3:24 p.m. ET<a href="https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R">https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R</a> <a href="https://t.co/oc5gaWWLl5">pic.twitter.com/oc5gaWWLl5</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada, now in the fifth-place bracket, will play Spain at 3:24 p.m. ET.

The Canadians won bronze at the inaugural Olympics sevens tournament in Rio in 2016.