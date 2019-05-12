Canadian women miss chance to clinch Olympic berth in rugby 7s
Door to 2020 Summer Games remains open at June 15-16 tourney in France
Canada must wait another month to learn its Olympic fate in women's rugby sevens.
Canada could gain entry June 15-16 in the final leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series at Biarritz, France.
American Alev Kelter opened the scoring in Sunday's contest in the first half before Charity Williams responded with 2:07 left in the half.
Charity Williams turns on the JETS <br><br>🇨🇦 7 - 7 🇺🇸<br><br>Under two minutes to go. Watch: <a href="https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R">https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R</a> <a href="https://t.co/b0mSFY00M6">pic.twitter.com/b0mSFY00M6</a>—@CBCOlympics
Kelter added her second try of the game with a minute left in the game, while the U.S. defence snuffed out a Williams scoring chance in the final seconds.
Alev Kelter for the United States with the HUGE response in the final minute.<br><br>🇺🇸 12 - 7 🇨🇦<br><br>Canada's loss means they will next play in the 5th-place semifinal at 3:24 p.m. ET<a href="https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R">https://t.co/9hgdf05r1R</a> <a href="https://t.co/oc5gaWWLl5">pic.twitter.com/oc5gaWWLl5</a>—@CBCOlympics
Canada, now in the fifth-place bracket, will play Spain at 3:24 p.m. ET.
The Canadians won bronze at the inaugural Olympics sevens tournament in Rio in 2016.
