Canada opens World Rugby Sevens Series with win on home soil

Canada's women's rugby sevens team opened its weekend action Saturday with a 38-7 win over Brazil on home field at Westhills Stadium.

Charity Williams of Toronto scored two tries, while captain Ghislaine Landry of Toronto, Kayla Moleschi of Williams Lake, B.C., Emma Chown of Aurora, Ont., and Karen Paquin of Quebec City each scored tries.

Canada came into this weekend's action as the hottest team in the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series, winning the series stop in Japan last month and looking to earn a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada led 12-7 at the half but dominated Brazil in the second half with four unanswered tries.

WATCH | The full Canada vs. Brazil match:

Watch Canada take on Brazil at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Langford, British Columbia. 20:02

Moleschi says the team had a few jitters playing its opening match of the HSBC Canada Sevens at home.

But she says the team came out flying in the second half and never looked back.