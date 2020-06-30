2020 World Rugby Sevens Series officially called due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 World Rugby Sevens Series is officially over.

Remaining tour stops in Langford, B.C., London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong were all cancelled Tuesday due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said the decision was made in consultation with various public health agencies around the world.

"While it is extremely disappointing for players, fans, organizers and everyone involved to have to cancel these events due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of the rugby community and wider society remains the number one priority," Beaumont said.

With five men's rounds and six women's rounds having already been played, New Zealand was awarded the title on both circuits.

The Canadian women's team placed third, while the men finished eighth. Both squads have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

All-time leading scorer and captain of the women's rugby sevens squad Ghislaine Landry shares her thoughts on what Olympic postponement means for mature athletes. 1:55

The Langford stop is one of two all-women's locations in the series.

"Obviously the official cancellation is disappointing news for the team as the Langford stop on the series is something the players look forward to all year," women's head coach John Tait said.

"The chance to play at home in front of the raucous pro-Canadian crowd at Westhills Stadium is always special. Of course, we understand the decision and are looking forward to getting back out on to the pitch when it's safe to do so."

While the Canadian women finished tied with Australia for second in the standings when the season paused, Australia won the point differential tiebreaker. Still, Canada finishes its campaign with four podiums — three silver, one bronze — in five stops.

The men's team landed its only podium appearance when it won bronze in Vancouver during the final round before the tour eventually concluded.