Canadian rugby women advance to Cup final at New Zealand Sevens

The Canadian women's team has advanced to the Cup final of the World Rugby Sevens Series in New Zealand after defeating Australia 28-19 in a semifinal match on Saturday.

CBC Sports will have a free live stream of the final between Canada and host New Zealand on Sunday at 2:26 a.m. ET. New Zealand defeated France 19-7 in the other semifinal

Charity Williams scored in the 13th minute to pull Canada even at 19-19. Team captain Ghislaine Landry gave Canada the lead with one of her four conversions in the match and then broke free for a try in the 15th minute to seal the win.

Canada's Bianca Farella and Kayla Moleschi each scored tries in the first half.

Canada went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Ireland, Spain, and France.

On the men's side, Canada won two of its pool matches but failed to advance to the medal bracket due to points differential.

CBC Sports will have a free live stream of the men's fifth place playoff between Canada and the United States on Sunday at 1 a.m. ET.