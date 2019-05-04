1st-place Wolfpack undefeated in 7 after beating Bulls

The Wolfpack scored 22 second-half points and extended their win streak with a 36-16 victory over a stubborn Bradford Bulls side in Betfred Championship rugby league play Saturday in Toronto.

It was a meeting of two in-form teams with Bradford, in its first visit to Toronto, showing off some stiff defence before the Wolfpack imposed their will in the second half to put the game away.

The Wolfpack (12-1-0) are now riding a seven-game win streak and remain atop the second-tier Championship standings with a four-point lead over Toulouse, the lone team to beat Toronto this season. Toulouse blanked Dewsbury 38-0 earlier in the day.

Bradford (8-5-0) had won seven straight in all competitions prior to running into Wolfpack, whom Bulls coach John Kear labelled a "Super League team in disguise."

Nick Rawsthorne scored two tries and Adam Sidlow, Ricky Leutele, Chase Stanley, Gareth O'Brien and Liam Kay added singles for Toronto, which led 14-12 at the half. O'Brien kicked four conversions.

Ross Peltier, Rowan Milnes and Dalton Grant scored tries for Bradford. Elliott Minchella booted two conversions.

An announced crowd of 8,363 took part in Ladies Day at Lamport Stadium. Last Sunday, the stadium saw a Championship attendance of 9,562 for Toronto's home opener following an extended stay in the U.K.

Push back

After a cool, wet morning on Saturday, the skies cleared prior to kickoff and the sun made an appearance in the second half.

Toronto threatened early but the Bradford defence was up to the task, bundling Stanley in to touch near the goal-line and then holding Rawsthorne up when he crossed it. Andrew Dixon had a clear view of goal in the eighth minute but slipped just metres away.

Rawsthorne opened the scoring in the 12th minute, capping an attack that featured a fine run by Leutele on the other flank.

Rawsthorne scored again in the right corner in the 20th minute, making it 8-0 after a Bradford turnover deep in the visitors' territory.

Sidlow made Bradford pay for a handling error by David Foggin-Johnston deep in the Bulls end, bulling his way over in the 27th minute for another Toronto try.

Bradford took advantage of some sloppy Toronto play late in the half with converted tries in the 33rd and 36th minutes that cut the deficit to 14-12.

Peltier, a Jamaican international fresh off the bench, dragged three Toronto defenders with him as he crossed the line. Milnes then finished off a Sam Hallas line break after a Wolfpack penalty.

Conversion hits streetcar

The Wolfpack crossed the goalline twice early in the second half but Bradford defenders held the men up both times. Joe Mellor, returning from injury, also came close to touching down a grubber kick.

Toronto finally broke through the Bulls defence in the 56th minute with Liam Kay feeding Leutele for a converted try and a 20-12 lead. Stanley, taking a pass from O'Brien, scored seven minutes later.

O'Brien scored under the posts in the 66th minute after a break by forward Darcy Lussick. The fullback drew an ovation when his successful conversion hit a streetcar passing by on King Street.

Bradford finally stopped the run with a 71st-minute try by Grant before Kay went over in the 80th minute for the 148th try of his career.

WATCH | The full Toronto Wolfpack vs. Bradford Bulls match:

Watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Bradford Bulls in Betfred Championship rugby league play. 1:56:42

Saturday marked Kay's first appearance since breaking three bones in his left foot and tearing ankle ligaments in a game against Halifax last August.

Toronto's injury list is still long with Matty Russell, Blake Wallace, Gary Wheeler, Greg Worthington, Gadwin Springer, Adam Higson and Hakim Miloudi among the walking wounded.

Lamport will host a Major League Rugby game for the first time Sunday when the Toronto Arrows (6-5-0) entertain the San Diego Legion (9-2-1) in a pro rugby union contest. The expansion Arrows played their three previous home games at York Alumni Stadium.