Gee-Gees romp past X-Women to claim USports rugby semifinal spot
The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the StFX X-Women 40-12 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at the USports women's rugby championship.
Defending champion Laval, Queen's, Victoria also among quarter-final winners
Madison Grant opened the scoring in the sixth minute as the Gee-Gees roared out to a 22-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.
Ottawa will play Victoria on Friday after the Vikes defeated the Guelph Gryphons 21-10 at Nixon Field.
Laval dumped Acadia 46-12 and Queen's defeated UBC 33-26 in the late game. The reigning champion Rouge et Or will play the Gaels on Friday.
Competition continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca.
