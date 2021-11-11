Gee-Gees romp past X-Women to claim USports rugby semifinal spot

The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the StFX X-Women 40-12 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at the USports women's rugby championship.

Madison Grant opened the scoring in the sixth minute as the Gee-Gees roared out to a 22-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Ottawa will play Victoria on Friday after the Vikes defeated the Guelph Gryphons 21-10 at Nixon Field.

Laval dumped Acadia 46-12 and Queen's defeated UBC 33-26 in the late game. The reigning champion Rouge et Or will play the Gaels on Friday.

Competition continues through Sunday on CBCSports.ca.