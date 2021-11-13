Skip to Main Content
Rugby

Ottawa Gee-Gees down Victoria Vikes to advance to U Sports women's rugby final

The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the Victoria Vikes 17-14 in overtime on Friday to reach the U Sports women's rugby final.

Gee-Gees to take on Queen's Gaels in Sunday final

The Canadian Press ·
The Ottawa Gee-Gees women's rugby team advanced to the U Sports final with a 17-14 win over the Victoria Vikes on Friday. (Robin Kasem/geegees.ca)

The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the Victoria Vikes 17-14 in overtime on Friday to reach the U Sports women's rugby final.

Claire Gallagher's third penalty goal of the match came in the 19th minute of overtime.

Ottawa will play the host Queen's Gaels for the gold medal. Queen's posted a 28-18 overtime win over the Laval Rouge et Or in the late semifinal.

The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now