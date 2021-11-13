Ottawa Gee-Gees down Victoria Vikes to advance to U Sports women's rugby final

The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the Victoria Vikes 17-14 in overtime on Friday to reach the U Sports women's rugby final.

Claire Gallagher's third penalty goal of the match came in the 19th minute of overtime.

Ottawa will play the host Queen's Gaels for the gold medal. Queen's posted a 28-18 overtime win over the Laval Rouge et Or in the late semifinal.

The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.