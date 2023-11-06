Laval beats Victoria to successfully defend U Sports women's rugby title

The Laval Rouge et Or women's rugby team successfully defended their national title on home turf with a 32-13 win over the Victoria Vikes in the U Sports championship game on Sunday at Telus Stadium in Quebec City.

Laval has now won three of the last four championships, previously defeating Queen's in both 2019 and 2022.

It was a back-and-forth battle early on, as Victoria's Madi Jumeau and Laval's Cécile Lecerlc each scored a try in the opening seven minutes.

WATCH l Full replay of U Sports women's rugby final between Laval and Victoria:

U SPORTS Women's Rugby National Championship: Gold medal game Duration 2:09:49 Featured Video Watch Laval Rouge et Or host Victoria Vikes in the U SPORTS Women's Rugby National Championship gold medal game from Quebec City.

Two penalty goals by Victoria's Maggie MacKinnon sandwiched a try by Laval's Laurence Chabot to give the Canada West finalists a 13-12 lead in the 22nd minute. But Audrey Champagne grounded the ball in the in-goal area and converted her own try to send the Rouge et Or into halftime with a 19-13 lead.

Alice Théberge scored her first try of the tournament to extend the lead in the second half. Tournament MVP Corinne Fréchette followed it up with one of her own to seal the victory in the 67th minute.

Théberge was named Laval's player of the game, while Faith Tilley earned the honours for the Vikes.

The 2024 U Sports women's rugby championship will be held in Charlottetown, hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island.