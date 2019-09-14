Wolfpack to meet Olympique in rugby league semifinals
Toronto has reeled off 22 consecutive wins since losing to Toulouse
The Toronto of Wolfpack will face Toulouse Olympique in a promotion playoff semifinal after the French side beat York City Knights 44-6 Saturday.
The transatlantic rugby league team will host Toulouse on Sept. 22 at Lamport Stadium with the winner advancing to the Oct. 5 Grand Final for a place in the top-tier Super League.
The loser plays the following weekend for a second chance to make the final.
Toulouse handed Toronto its only defeat of the regular season, a 46-16 decision in France on March 6. The Wolfpack have not lost since, reeling off 22 straight wins, including two over Toulouse (42-14 and 28-16).
Fourth-place Leigh Centurions (18-9-0) hosts fifth-place Featherstone Rovers (17-10-0) on Sunday. The winner will meet York City to see who advances to play the Toronto-Toulouse-loser for a place in the Grand Final.
Toronto fell at the last promotion hurdle last season, losing 4-2 to London Broncos in the Million Pound Game. The Broncos (10-9-0) turned heads in the Super League but were relegated with a loss to Wakefield on Friday.
