Wolfpack keep rolling as they defeat Olympiques

Greg Worthington scored a pair of tries to lead the Toronto Wolfpack to a 28-16 victory over the Toulouse Olympiques on Sunday in rugby league action.

Matthew Russell and Andy Ackers also scored tries for the Wolfpack (17-1-0) in front of an announced 7,742 at Toronto's Lamport Stadium.

Clemont Boyer, William Barthau and Brenden Santi replied for second-place Toulouse (12-6-0).

Toronto leads the second-tier Betfred Championship standings. The Wolfpack's lone loss of the season was a 46-16 defeat against the Olympiques in March.