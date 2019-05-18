Wolfpack kick-off Summer Bash with dominant performance over Toulouse Olympique

The Toronto Wolfpack defeated Toulouse 42-14 on Saturday in a meeting of the top two teams in the Betfred Championship.

It was the eighth straight win for the Wolfpack (13-1-0), who moved six points ahead of Toulouse (10-4-0) atop the second-tier rugby league standings.

Chase Stanley scored three tries for Toronto, with Gareth O'Brien, Josh McCrone, Darcy Lussick and Chase Stanley adding singles.

The Wolfpack led 22-2 at the half.

WATCH | Stanley's hat trick leads Wolfpack past Olympique:

Joe Bretherton scored Toulouse's first try early in the second half and Rhys Curran added a try in the final minute.

Toulouse handed Toronto its only loss of the season, a 46-16 decision on April 9.