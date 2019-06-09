Ricky Leutele's 2 tries lead Wolfpack to 15th win in 16 starts

Ricky Leutele scored two tries and Andrew Dixon scored his 10th try in 10 games as the Toronto Wolfpack defeated Swinton Lions 34-14 on Sunday in rugby league play at Sale, England.

Adam Sidlow, Bob Beswick and Chase Stanley also scored tries for the Wolfpack, who lead the second-tier Betfred Championship with a 15-1-0 record.

Mike Butt had a pair of tries for Swinton, which is 12th in the 14-team league at 4-12-0. Rob Fairclough also scored a try.

Toronto was without Australian forward Darcy Lussick, who remained in immigration limbo as of Saturday. The 29-year-old Lussick was barred from returning to Britain last Monday by the U.K. Border Agency after a trip to Europe.

A club spokesman said Saturday that Lussick was still in Australia with the club hoping he would be back for the games in Canada.

Sunday's game was the Wolfpack's first since CEO and chairman David Argyle stepped down on Friday in a racism scandal stemming from Toronto's home game against Swinton on April 28.