Toronto Wolfpack open Super 8s qualifiers with win over Halifax RLFC
Team looking for promotion to top-flight Super League
Andy Ackers and Andrew Dixon had a try each as the Toronto Wolfpack kicked off the Super 8s qualifiers with a 14-0 win over Halifax RLFC on Sunday.
Gaz O'Brien supplied the rest of the points with a penalty and two conversions.
The transatlantic team is potentially seven games away from securing promotion to the top-flight Super League with the win.
Toronto finished first in the third-tier League 1 in 2017 and topped the second-tier Betfred Championship this year with a 20-2-1 record. Halifax was fourth at 16-6-1.
While the top eight teams in the Super League fight it out to see which two make it to the Grand Final, the bottom four Super League franchises join the top four Championship sides in the so-called Super 8s qualifiers.
Squad Goals💪 <a href="https://t.co/le5PJ6w5ct">pic.twitter.com/le5PJ6w5ct</a>—@TOwolfpack
The eight teams play each other once. The top three finishers will earn status in the Super League while No. 4 will take on No. 5 in what is dubbed the Million Pound Game to see who joins them.
Toronto hosts the Hull Kingston Rovers next on Aug. 18. Hull will be the first Super League team to play at Lamport Stadium.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.