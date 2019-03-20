Keep your enemies close: Wolfpack owner wants to grow a rivalry in North America

Owners of sports franchises tend to be the reluctant type. They have the good sense — publicly at least — to keep their mouths shut and their wallets open.

I have always found this intriguing. They are, by definition, all wealthy and successful people and I imagine they did not achieve such lofty status by being shy, retiring wallflowers.

On the contrary, they are go-getters. They are often business leaders who have had the guts to take risks, and the persuasive powers to cajole others into sharing and investing in their vision.

Yet when they get their hands on a sports team, they lurk in the shadows. They are making the big decisions but defer to their employees. The GM, the coach, and — most importantly — the players become the faces of the franchise. Not the person paying their salaries.

On the rare occasion an owner does appear on camera or behind a microphone, we should be listening. I certainly was when the Toronto Wolfpack's David Argyle shared some opinions prior to the win over the Batley Bulldogs.

He sat down with the club's own production team in a controlled environment. This was no impromptu media scrum, so while the conversation was somewhat sanitized, Argyle's vision of the future was no less thought provoking.

As his own team continues to lead the way in the Betfred Championship, the Wolfpack owner appears keen on further expansion. With Toronto tooled up to join the Super League ahead of schedule, Argyle understands the game must seek out new markets.

The globetrotting Australian wants to broaden the appeal of the 13-man code outside its traditional heartlands of Northern England and Eastern Australia. He sees a rugby league map that features another pro team much closer to Toronto.

Maybe as close as New York.

"A second North American team is very important," insists Argyle.

The Rugby League executive met last week to consider a bid to launch a club in the Big Apple and will gauge support from its existing member clubs.

The Wolfpack owner reckons it's a slam-dunk. When asked directly if he believes there will be a new team in the next three years, Argyle's response was brief and to the point. "Yes!" he declared. His enthusiasm is understandable.

A true rival is something the Wolfpack lacks. An expansion team in the New York area would address that issue. We're not talking about a Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry right off the bat, but given time large oak trees grow out of small acorns.

Argyle also tackled the subject of Canadians representing the Wolfpack. Despite an enthusiastic and growing fan base, the current roster doesn't feature a single homegrown player. One can only assume the Canadian talent is either not good enough, or not available.

The Wolfpack boss is strongly hinting at the latter. He is clearly of the belief that switching codes from union to league is no barrier to success. Argyle knows there are some Canadian internationals that might be a good fit and he's been taking soundings.

"We have had discussions with a number of agents on those players," he admits, without identifying individuals. Clearly the Wolfpack has not been deaf to the winter of discontent recently endured by Canada's men's rugby sevens team in particular.

Would action men like Connor Braid or Justin Douglas be tempted once their contractual obligations are over? These are the kind of players who check all the boxes. They can tackle, carry, score and kick so it's only natural others are watching in admiration.

Argyle doesn't duck the question. Can he see a time when Canadian rugby union internationals turn out in Toronto for the Wolfpack?

"I think it will happen. It's just a question of timing," he replies in a matter-of-fact tone.

The oracle has spoken. Don't expect David Argyle to engage the media on a regular basis – but he is, unquestionably, the power behind the throne.