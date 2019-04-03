Wolfpack ready to put on a Canadian show in London

Ten minutes away, in a crowded area of sprawling London, a new soccer cathedral has risen.

Tottenham Hotspur's spectacular, multi-million dollar stadium is finally operational. It offers everything the modern spectator could desire. There are more than 60,000 seats, two pitches (including a separate field in readiness for the NFL), and the longest bar in Europe.

But it doesn't serve poutine.

The New River Stadium has one modest stand, accommodating just over a thousand fans. It has a running track used by the local athletics club, and it is about as far removed from the splendour of Spurs' new home as it is possible to imagine.

Not only does it serve poutine, it also offers Maple Leaf beer and a hog roast.

Problem solved. The Toronto Wolfpack is in town and is putting on a Canadian show. The game takes place at the home of the London Skolars – a club now partly owned by the Wolfpack – and operating in the third tier of British rugby league.

Technically this is a home game for the Wolfpack. You're right – that doesn't make much sense, but when you're a transatlantic franchise trying to grow your brand, your fan base and the game itself, there is no normal.

Humble surroundings perhaps, but the business at hand is highly significant. After a two-week break, following their exclusion from the Challenge Cup, the Wolfpack should be rested and ready for one of their biggest tests of the season.

It's a weekend that brings together two clubs with Super League aspirations. Toronto leads the race for promotion with only one defeat this season. It's a record matched by the Sheffield Eagles who have a game in hand on the Wolfpack.

Sheffield will be smarting. They should be following a sound beating and an early Cup exit at the hands of the Leigh Centurions last weekend. If any additional motivation was necessary, the Eagles will have it as they bid to rebound in style.

Measuring stick matchup

The Wolfpack know the feeling. Brian McDermott's team was outplayed by Toulouse, another club snapping at Toronto's heels, before normal business was resumed in subsequent games against Batley and Halifax respectively.

Both clubs will see this as a measuring stick. It will provide an early indication of how the Championship season will likely pan out. Toronto remains the team to beat but following the lone loss, the secret is out. The Wolfpack is not invincible and Sheffield will be determined to follow in the Frenchmen's footsteps.

Behind the scenes, things have changed. The training field has had a different feel following the departure of Wolfpack original Simon Finnigan. The former Irish international, with an Aussie accent, couldn't turn down a head coaching opportunity at Newcastle and left with the club's blessing.

Wolfpack assistant coach Simon Finnigan, shown at left in this 2017 file photo, left the team to take a head coaching role with Newcastle. (File/The Canadian Press)

By and large, players are resistant to change. They don't like it when trusted members of the backroom staff are suddenly absent. They want their daily practice regimen to be consistent and free of upheaval. One of the unsung heroes, "Finny" will be missed, leaving McDermott with a vacancy to fill.

Meanwhile, Wolfpack owner David Argyle has revealed a soft spot for Sheffield. While rugby is his passion, he confesses to being a supporter of Sheffield United FC – currently chasing promotion to the Premier League.

So will he have a foot in both camps when his Wolfpack goes head to head with the Eagles?

"I want the Wolfpack to win 100 per cent. I still want Sheffield to perform well and hopefully it will be a wonderful game of rugby," he replied diplomatically.

Diplomacy begins and ends in the owner's office. There will be none on the field.