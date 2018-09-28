Toronto Wolfpack win, remain on the verge of Super League promotion

A drop goal by Gareth O'Brien snapped a tie with under five minutes remaining as the Toronto Wolfpack emerged with a 17-16 away win against the Leeds Rhinos on Friday in a Super 8s qualifier.

The victory assures Toronto has a chance at promotion to the top-flight Super League.

One. Step. Closer. Toronto Wolfpack defeat Leeds Rhinos 17-16 in their final Super 8s qualifier, and find themselves within inches of automatic promotion to the Rugby Super League

However, it remains to be seen whether that will be an automatic promotion, or through a play-in game (known as the "Million Pound Match"),.

The Wolfpack currently sit third in the Super 8s table with no games remaining. The top-three teams earn automatic promotion to the Super League, while the fourth and fifth-placed clubs stage a playoff for their promotion.

If the Hull-Kingston Rovers win their final match against the Widnes Vikings by more than 14 points on Sunday, they would move into third place, and force the Wolfpack into a winner-takes-all home date against the fifth-placed club on Oct 7.

The Super 8s Qualifiers group the bottom four teams in the elite Super League (Leeds, Hull KR, Salford and Widnes) with the top four in the second-tier Betfred Championship (Toronto, London, Toulouse Olympique and Halifax RLFC).