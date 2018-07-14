Wolfpack keep rolling as Blake Wallace scores another hat trick
Toronto upends Batley for 17th consecutive league win
Blake Wallace scored another hat trick as the first-place Toronto Wolfpack kept rolling with a 64-18 win over the Batley Bulldogs in Betfred Championship rugby league play.
The high-flying Wallace also had three tries in Toronto's win over Leigh on June 30. Greg Worthington, Chase Stanley, Nick Rawsthorne, Bob Beswick, Cory Paterson, Adam Higson, Andy Ackers and Ryan Brierley rounded out the scoresheet at Lamport Stadium with one try apiece.
Toronto earned the League Leaders' Shield on July 7, securing first place in the second-tier competition and guaranteeing a shot at promotion to the top-tier Super League.
The top four teams in the Betfred Championship and the bottom four teams from the Super League compete in the Super 8s following their respective regular seasons; the top three teams earn automatic promotion from that pool, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams play in the "Million Pound Game" for the final spot.
The 19-1-1 Wolfpack's next game is against the Rochdale Hornets on July 21 in Toronto. CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.