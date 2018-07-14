Skip to Main Content
Wolfpack keep rolling as Blake Wallace scores another hat trick
Wolfpack keep rolling as Blake Wallace scores another hat trick

Blake Wallace scored another hat trick as the first-place Toronto Wolfpack kept rolling with a 64-18 win over the Batley Bulldogs in Betfred Championship rugby league play.

Blake Wallace scored three tries in the Toronto Wolfpack's win over the Batley Bulldogs. (Toronto Wolfpack)

The high-flying Wallace also had three tries in Toronto's win over Leigh on June 30. Greg Worthington, Chase Stanley, Nick Rawsthorne, Bob Beswick, Cory Paterson, Adam Higson, Andy Ackers and Ryan Brierley rounded out the scoresheet at Lamport Stadium with one try apiece.

Blake Wallace had a hat-trick to help the Wolfpack to a 64-18 win over Batley. It's their 17th win in a row in the Betfred Championship. 1:19

Toronto earned the League Leaders' Shield on July 7, securing first place in the second-tier competition and guaranteeing a shot at promotion to the top-tier Super League.

The top four teams in the Betfred Championship and the bottom four teams from the Super League compete in the Super 8s following their respective regular seasons; the top three teams earn automatic promotion from that pool, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams play in the "Million Pound Game" for the final spot.

The 19-1-1 Wolfpack's next game is against the Rochdale Hornets on July 21 in Toronto. CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.

