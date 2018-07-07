Wolfpack wrap up 1st place in regular season with impressive win

The Toronto Wolfpack secured first place in the regular season of the Betfred Championship with a 68-4 win over the Sheffield Eagles on Saturday at Lamport Stadium in Toronto.

The Wolfpack earned the League Leaders' Shield in their first season in the second tier of English rugby league; Toronto also finished in first in the third-tier regular season last year.

Adam Higson had two tries in his return to the lineup from injury. Chase Stanley also scored a pair, with Ryan Brierley, Bob Beswick, Richard Whiting, Nick Rawsthorne, Blake Wallace, Gareth O'Brien, Liam Kay and Andrew Dixon each adding a try.

O'Brien was also 10-for-12 on conversion kicks.

With first place confirmed, Toronto is guaranteed a shot at promotion to the top-tier Super League. The top four teams in the Betfred Championship and the bottom four teams from the Super League compete in the Super 8s following their respective regular seasons; the top three teams earn automatic promotion from that pool, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams play in the "Million Pound Game" for the final spot.

The Wolfpack's next game is against the Batley Bulldogs on July 7 in Toronto. CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.