Recap
Wolfpack cruise past Halifax to reclaim top spot in standings
The Toronto Wolfpack defeated Halifax RLFC 48-12 on Sunday at MBi Shay Stadium to move back into first place in the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.
Andrew Dixon leads Toronto with 3 tries
Toulouse had moved into top spot a day earlier with a win over Batley Bulldogs.
WATCH | Wolfpack rout Halifax for 7th win of season:
Halifax led Toronto 6-0 after 16 minutes before the Wolfpack (7-1-0) scored four unanswered tries to take a 22-6 lead into the half. Toronto scored five more tries in the second half en route to a comfortable road victory.
Andrew Dixon led the way with three tries while Blake Wallace and Matty Russell had two apiece. Jon Wilkin and Nick Rawsthorne had the others for the transatlantic rugby league team.
Ed Barber had the lone try for Halifax (4-4-0).
