Liam Kay scores 150th career try in Wolfpack's 70-8 drubbing of Rams
Liam Kay scored two tries, including the 150th of his career, as the hometown Toronto Wolfpack routed the Dewsbury Rams 70-8 in rugby league action Saturday.
Toronto sits atop 2nd tier Betfred Championship rugby standings at 16-1-0
Anthony Mullally and Matty Russell also had two tries while Gareth O'Brien had a try and 11 conversions for the Wolfpack (16-1-0), who lead the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.
Toronto increased its lead to eight points over Toulouse, the only team to beat the Wolfpack this season. Toulouse fell 20-18 to the Swinton Lions on Saturday.
Andy Ackers, Joe Mellor, Adam Sidlow, Blake Wallace and Bob Beswick had Toronto's other tries.
Rob Worrincy and Adam Ryder had tries for Dewsbury, which fell to 4-11-1.
