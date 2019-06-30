Warmly greeted Wolfpack bash Bulldogs on Canada Day weekend

Gareth O'Brien had a try and five goals as the Toronto Wolfpack beat the Batley Bulldogs 40-10 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs decked out The Fox's Biscuits Stadium with red and white decorations in honour of Canada Day to welcome the only Canadian team in the Betfred Championship.

"Obviously with Batley putting on a bit of a theme today, it's been fantastic," said Greg Worthington. "Great day, great atmosphere, fans were brilliant and week on week if we can keep doing that it can only be good for the game."

Matty Russell, Ricky Leutele and Andy Ackers had two tries apiece for the Wolfpack (18-1). Blake Wallace added a goal for Toronto.

Louis Jouffret led Batley (6-13) with a try and a goal. Niall Walker added a try.