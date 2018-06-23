Toronto Wolfpack shut out Barrow Raiders in lopsided win
Wallace, Kay, Rawsthorne each score 2 tries in rout
Three different Wolfpack players each scored two tries as Toronto shut out the visiting Barrow Raiders 64-0 on Saturday in the Betfred Championship.
Blake Wallace, Liam Kay and Nick Rawsthorne all touched down twice, with Gareth O'Brien, Cory Paterson, Bob Beswick, Matty Russell, Adam Sidlow and Andy Ackers scoring one try apiece at Lamport Stadium. O'Brien was also 8-for-12 on conversion kicks in place of usual kicker Ryan Brierley.
Toronto improved to 16-1-1 in the second-tier rugby league competition while extending its league winning streak to 14 games. The Wolfpack sit comfortably in first place with 33 points, nine points ahead of Toulouse and Featherstone — who are currently tied for second.
Barrow, which only had one substitute available due to numerous injuries, dropped to 5-10-3 on the campaign and sit eighth in the league table.
The Wolfpack's next game is against the Leigh Centurions on June 30 in Toronto. CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
