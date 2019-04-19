Toronto Wolfpack rally to bash Barrow Raiders
Watch live coverage of Toronto vs. Featherstone on Monday at 10 a.m. ET
Blake Wallace and Gareth O'Brien scored three tries apiece as the Toronto Wolfpack rallied from a 12-0 deficit Friday to beat Barrow Raiders 52-26 in Betfred Championship rugby league play.
Andrew Dixon, Matty Russell and Andy Ackers also scored tries for Toronto, which led 28-12 at the half.
Wallace also kicked eight conversions for the Wolfpack.
Josh Johnson, Deon Cross, Jarrad Stack, Stargroth Amean and Tee Ritson scored tries for Barrow, who added three conversions. The Raiders scored two late tries to reduce the margin of defeat.
Toronto (9-0-1) leads the second-tier Betfred Championship table. Barrow (1-8-1) came into weekend play in 11th place.
The Wolfpack visit Featherstone Rovers on Monday before flying to Toronto for their home opener April 28 against Swinton Lions at Lamport Stadium.
