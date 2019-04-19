Skip to Main Content
Toronto Wolfpack rally to bash Barrow Raiders
Blake Wallace and Gareth O'Brien scored three tries apiece as the Toronto Wolfpack rallied from a 12-0 deficit Friday to beat Barrow Raiders 52-26 in Betfred Championship rugby league play.

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Wolfpack's Blake Wallace, shown in this 2017 file photo, helped his team to a 52-26 win over the Barrow Raiders on Friday. (File/The Canadian Press)

Andrew Dixon, Matty Russell and Andy Ackers also scored tries for Toronto, which led 28-12 at the half.

Wallace also kicked eight conversions for the Wolfpack.

Josh Johnson, Deon Cross, Jarrad Stack, Stargroth Amean and Tee Ritson scored tries for Barrow, who added three conversions. The Raiders scored two late tries to reduce the margin of defeat.

Toronto (9-0-1) leads the second-tier Betfred Championship table. Barrow (1-8-1) came into weekend play in 11th place.

The Wolfpack visit Featherstone Rovers on Monday before flying to Toronto for their home opener April 28 against Swinton Lions at Lamport Stadium.

