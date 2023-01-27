Canadian women's rugby 7s falls short against U.S. in opener of Sydney's Sevens Series

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team suffered a 14-12 loss to the United States on Thursday in its opening match at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia.

The 10th-ranked Canadians mounted a comeback after trailing 14-5 at halftime, making it a two-point game with under two minutes left, but they were unable to get the ball back in the final moments.

Canada will continue pool play against Great Britain on Friday at 1:38 a.m. ET. The Canadians are competing in a tough Pool B against the No. 3 Americans, No. 6 Great Britain and No. 7 Fiji.

The Canadian men's team will open its tournament against Argentina on at 12:56 a.m. ET.

Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

Canada's Pamphinette Buisa opened the scoring two minutes into the first half after breaking a tackle from Cheta Emba and accelerating down the left side of the field.

But Bianca Farella was assessed a penalty later in the half, allowing the Americans to seize momentum.

Kristi Kirshe scooped up a loose ball and weaved her way through the Canadian defence for her team's first try of the tournament.

Kayla Canett added the conversion to put the United States up 7-5.

WATCH | Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Sydney: Canada vs. United States:

HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Sydney: Canada vs. United States Duration 21:29 Watch Canada play the United States at the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Sydney, Australia.

The Americans continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the opening half, moving the ball quickly across the field. They eventually broke through despite a solid defensive effort from Canada, as Emba powered her way through the defence for a try.

Canett kicked another conversion to give the U.S. a 14-5 lead at halftime.

The Canadians did a better job of breaking out of their end in the second half, and an American penalty created a key opportunity in the final two minutes. Alysha Corrigan scored a try for Canada with 1:30 remaining after receiving a perfect pass from Nakisa Levale, and Olivia Apps added the conversion to cut the American lead down to two points.

That's exactly how you exploit a one man advantage <br><br>USA 14<br>CAN 12 <br><br>1 minute left of play <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSevens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSevens</a><a href="https://t.co/b4hn4ua8g1">https://t.co/b4hn4ua8g1</a> <a href="https://t.co/MlNqgMGaSG">pic.twitter.com/MlNqgMGaSG</a> —@CBCOlympics

But the Americans were able to maintain possession and run the clock down for the win.

The Canadian women are looking to improve upon their 11th-place finish at last weekend's stop in Hamilton, New Zealand. The team finished ninth in Dubai before finishing eighth in Capetown in December.