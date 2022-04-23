Canadian women finish 8th, men fail to record victory at Cape Town 7s

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team finished in eighth place at the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town, following a 26-12 loss to Fiji on Sunday.

Fiji's Reapi Ulunisau scored in the opening minute of the seventh-place playoff match and added another try in the sixth minute to help her team to a 14-0 lead.

Canada's Olivia Apps cut the Fijian lead in half with a try and conversion just before the end of the first half.

The Canadians came within two points of tying the match after Shalaya Valenzuela scored a try in the 10th minute, but successive tries from Fiji sealed the result.

WATCH | Canada vs. Fiji:

HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Cape Town: Canada vs. Fiji Duration 20:36 Watch the Canadian women play Fiji in the seventh-place playoff game in Cape Town, South Africa.

Canada's women posted a record of one win, one draw and one loss in pool play. In the Cup quarter-finals Canada suffered a 50-5 loss to New Zealand and a 19-14 loss to France in the fifth-place semifinal.

The Canadian men's team finished in last place at the event, falling 21-10 to Kenya in the 13th-place playoff on Sunday.

Canada went winless at the event, losing the ninth-place quarter-final to Australia by a score of 33-7 on Sunday. They also lost their pool matches to France (17-12), Fiji (36-17), and South Africa (17-7).

The next World Rugby Sevens Series event will take place in Hamilton, New Zealand, in late January.