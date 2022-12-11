Content
Canadian women's rugby 7s team suffers quarter-final loss to New Zealand in Cape Town

The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad suffered a 50-5 defeat to New Zealand in Cup quarter-final play at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday.

Canada will play France in 5th-place semifinal on Sunday at 1:44 a.m. ET

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team beat Japan in pool play before falling to New Zealand in Cup quarter-final play at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday. (@RugbyCanada/Twitter)

Fancy Bermudez Chavez scored Canada's lone try.

The Canadian women finished pool play earlier in the day with a 21-12 victory over Japan, giving them a record of one win, one draw and one loss.

Olivia Apps, Krissy Scurfield and Charity Williams each scored a try in the victory, while Apps also added three conversion kicks.

Canada will face France in the fifth-place semifinal on Sunday at 1:44 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Women's World Rugby Sevens Series: Cape Town — Canada vs. New Zealand:

HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Cape Town: Canada vs. New Zealand

8 hours ago
Duration 20:01
Watch the Canadian women take on New Zealand in Cape Town, South Africa.

Canada opened its tournament on Friday with a 19-19 draw with France before dropping the next match to the U.S. by a score of 24-7.

The Canadian men's team began the day with a 17-12 loss to France before wrapping pool play play with a 36-17 loss to Fiji. Their next match is against Australia in the ninth-place quarter-final on Sunday at 3:18 a.m. ET.

The Canadian men kicked off their tournament on Friday with a 17-7 loss to host South Africa.

Watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa on CBCSports.caCBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. Action continues on Sunday at 12:50 a.m. ET

WATCH | Men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Cape Town — Canada vs. Fiji:

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Cape Town: Canada vs. Fiji

8 hours ago
Duration 21:42
Watch the Canadian men take on Fiji in Cape Town, South Africa.
