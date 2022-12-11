Canadian women's rugby 7s team suffers quarter-final loss to New Zealand in Cape Town
Canada will play France in 5th-place semifinal on Sunday at 1:44 a.m. ET
The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad suffered a 50-5 defeat to New Zealand in Cup quarter-final play at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday.
Fancy Bermudez Chavez scored Canada's lone try.
Olivia Apps, Krissy Scurfield and Charity Williams each scored a try in the victory, while Apps also added three conversion kicks.
Canada will face France in the fifth-place semifinal on Sunday at 1:44 a.m. ET.
Canada opened its tournament on Friday with a 19-19 draw with France before dropping the next match to the U.S. by a score of 24-7.
The Canadian men's team began the day with a 17-12 loss to France before wrapping pool play play with a 36-17 loss to Fiji. Their next match is against Australia in the ninth-place quarter-final on Sunday at 3:18 a.m. ET.
The Canadian men kicked off their tournament on Friday with a 17-7 loss to host South Africa.
