Canadian teams winless after Day 1 at Cape Town 7s

Both Canadian teams failed to register a win on the opening day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town.

The Canadian women's team began their tournament with a 19-19 draw with France before dropping their next match to the U.S. by a score of 24-7.

The women are set to face Japan to wrap up pool play on Saturday at 4:57 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Canada vs. France

HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Cape Town: Canada vs. France Duration 22:56 Watch Canada play France at the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town, South Africa.

On the men's side of things Canada began its Cape Town stint with a 17-7 loss against the host South Africans.

Their pool play continues on the Saturday with a pair of matches – against France (3:57 a.m. ET) and Fiji (9:38 a.m. ET).

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.