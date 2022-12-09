Canadian teams winless after Day 1 at Cape Town 7s
Both Canadian teams failed to register a win on the opening day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town. The women's team tied France 19-19 and lost to the U.S. 24-7. Meanwhile, the men's squad dropped their game against South Africa by a score of 17-7.
The Canadian women's team began their tournament with a 19-19 draw with France before dropping their next match to the U.S. by a score of 24-7.
The women are set to face Japan to wrap up pool play on Saturday at 4:57 a.m. ET.
WATCH | Canada vs. France
On the men's side of things Canada began its Cape Town stint with a 17-7 loss against the host South Africans.
Their pool play continues on the Saturday with a pair of matches – against France (3:57 a.m. ET) and Fiji (9:38 a.m. ET).
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
