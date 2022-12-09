Content
Canadian teams winless after Day 1 at Cape Town 7s

Both Canadian teams failed to register a win on the opening day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town. The women's team tied France 19-19 and lost to the U.S. 24-7. Meanwhile, the men's squad dropped their game against South Africa by a score of 17-7.

Women draw France, lose to U.S.; men defeated by host South Africa

Olivia De Couvreur, shown in this file photo, is part of the Canadian women's rugby sevens roster that posted a draw and loss on the opening day at Cape Town 7s on Friday. The Canadian women currently sit ninth in the overall HSBC World Rugby Sevens tour standings. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

Both Canadian teams failed to register a win on the opening day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town.

The Canadian women's team began their tournament with a 19-19 draw with France before dropping their next match to the U.S. by a score of 24-7.

The women are set to face Japan to wrap up pool play on Saturday at 4:57 a.m. ET.

On the men's side of things Canada began its Cape Town stint with a 17-7 loss against the host South Africans. 

Their pool play continues on the Saturday with a pair of matches – against France (3:57 a.m. ET) and Fiji (9:38 a.m. ET).

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
