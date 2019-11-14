Watch Wolfpack introduce new star player Sonny Bill Williams
The Toronto Wolfpack have opened the vault in the hope that All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams will put them on the worldwide map as the team prepares for its step up into England's top-tier Super League.
New Zealander recently signed 2-year contract with Toronto rugby squad
Click on the video player above on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET to watch live coverage as the Toronto Wolfpack introduce Sonny Bill Williams.
Toronto recently signed the 34-year-old All Blacks star after gaining promotion to England's top-tier rugby Super League.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.